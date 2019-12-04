Rupee trades lower at 71.75 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading lower at 71.75 per dollar, with domestic equity market is trading with marginal loss.

It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.80 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 71.68.

On December 3 rupee erased early gains and ended flat at 71.66 to the US dollar amid emergence of fresh worries over global trade war.

The Sensex was down 87.67 points or 0.22% at 40587.78, and the Nifty was down 24.50 points or 0.20% at 11969.70.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday in advance of a meeting of OPEC and its allies to discuss whether to extend production curbs to support the market and following industry data showing that US crude stockpiles fell more than expected.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.84 in the previous session. Open interest declined 4.2% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.