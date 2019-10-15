Rupee trades lower at 71.31 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading 8 paise lower at 71.31 per dollar against previous close 71.23.

The domestic equity market is trading higher with Nifty above 11,400 mark.

The local currency opened flat at 71.24 per dollar.

The rupee declined by 21 paise to close at a three-week low of 71.23 against the US currency on Monday as investors rushed to safe haven bets on fading hopes of an initial trade deal between the US and China, said PTI.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.29 in the previous session. Open interest increased 1.02% in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.