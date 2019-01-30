App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 71.29 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.80, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
The Indian rupee has recovered a bit but trading lower by 18 paise at 71.29 per dollar against Tuesday's close 71.11.

Rupee is consolidating in a range and currently is quoting at the higher side of the band at 71.40(spot) ahead of the important interim budget announcement that is scheduled later this week, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will remain cautious and if there is a change in fiscal deficit target for next year rupee could come under pressure. The US and China launch a critical round of trade talks amid deep differences over U.S. demands for structural economic reforms from Beijing that will make it difficult to reach a deal before a March 2 U.S. tariff hike.

The two sides will meet next door to the White House in the highest-level talks since US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a 90-day truce in their trade war in December. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.80, it added.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Rupee

