Rupee trades lower at 71.17 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading marginally lower by 14 paise at 71.17 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading flat.

It opened lower at 71.15 per dollar versus previous close 71.03.

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on December 19 as steady rise in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments, reported PTI.

The Sensex was up 40.12 points or 0.10% at 41714.04, and the Nifty was up 12.30 points or 0.10% at 12272.

"Rupee extended losses on Friday early trade till afternoon as buying by nationalized banks continued due to oil prices higher around USD 66 in Brent. Majorly the effects of higher crude prices are currently and also expectation of even higher crude prices in January 2020 is creating long positions in USD-INR which is evident in prices as in early morning trade USD-INR after touching low of 71.10 bounced till 71.28 by afternoon trade," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities:.

"It’s expected the pair can trade between 71.35 on higher side to 71.10 on lower side as foreign banks are selling typically due to external investors who inoculated funds into local debt segment. However, RBI is intervening and oil importers dollar buying may lead further gains in spot, hence bulls and bears will have face to face tussle in coming days," he added.

Oil prices held steady near three-month highs on Friday on the back of easing Sino-US trade tensions that have weighed on demand as well as the global economic growth outlook.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.12 in the previous session. Open interest rose 3.3% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.