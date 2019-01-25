Rupee trades lower at 71.11 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading lower at 71.11 per dollar against previous close 71.07.

Rupee rose in the latter half of the session and is currently trading at the lower band of the range. The currency rose against the US dollar primarily after global crude oil prices started to come under pressure. Data released by the EIA showed US crude oil inventories went up by 8 million barrels in the week to January 18, said Motilal Oswal.

Oil prices began to settle this week, despite persistent worry about the global economy, after reports emerged that Asian government were considering fiscal stimulus measure in anticipation of the slowdown. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, it added.