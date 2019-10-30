App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 70.95 per dollar

The dollar traded narrowly as markets braced for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee extended the opening losses and trading lower by 11 paise at 70.95 per dollar.

It opened lower by 6 paise at 70.90 per dollar versus previous close 70.84.

The rupee pared some of its early gains to close with a marginal rise of 6 paise at 70.84 against the US dollar on October 29 as foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices rendered some support. However, stronger dollar against key global currencies kept the rupee movement under check through the session.

Close

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday on prospects of a delay in the US-China trade pact, while cautious investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day.

related news

Oil prices slipped, with US crude falling for a third day after an industry report that stocks at the Cushing delivery hub for the benchmark rose last week, shrugging off a drop in overall inventories.

The dollar traded narrowly as markets braced for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later today, while sterling steadied as Britain heads for an early general election the prime minister hopes will break the deadlock over Brexit.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.04 in the previous session. Open interest increased 75.04% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.