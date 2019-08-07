App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 70.93 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has recovered marginally but trading lower by 12 paise at 70.93 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 70.81.

The Indian rupee extended losses for a fourth session on Tuesday, dropping 8 paise to 70.81 against the US dollar ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision. Unabated foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices have taken a toll on the domestic currency's health, reported PTI.

In the past four sessions, the Indian unit has lost 202 paise, it added.

Close

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.53% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Rupee

