Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 70.90 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading lower at 70.90 per dollar versus previous close 70.80.

Rupee in the intraday session came under pressure after testing levels of 70.40 and closed the session at high point of the day. In the first half of the session, rupee rose against the US dollar after data showed inflation rose at a slower pace in January compared to the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, industrial production rose 2.4% in December compared to growth of 0.5% in the previous month. Today the rupee could witness some selling pressure after Saudi Arabia said it would cut crude exports and deliver an even deeper cut to its production. But gains were capped after EIA data showed crude oil stockpiles climbed by 3.6 million barrels in the week through Feb. 8. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of70.70 and 71.20, it added.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.