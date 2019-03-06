App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 70.55 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.40 and 71.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading lower at 70.55 per dollar versus previous close 70.49.

On Tuesday, rupee rose for the second successive session despite strength in the dollar against its major crosses and volatility in global crude oil prices, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, gains for the rupee were also on back of sustained FII inflow in equity segment. Yesterday, the FIIs poured in funds worth USD 648 million including both equity and debt segment thereby restricting any major fall for the currency, it added.

The currency could come under pressure after US President Donald Trump looked set to open a new front in his trade wars with a plan to end preferential trade treatment for India that allows duty-free entry for up to USD 5.6 billion worth of its exports to the US.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.40 and 71.05, it added further.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Rupee

