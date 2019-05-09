App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 69.87 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.4 and 70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading lower by 16 paise at 69.87 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.71.

On May 8 the rupee registered a third consecutive day fall on the back of rising US-China trade worries and a selloff in domestic equity markets. The rupee ended 29 paise lower at 69.71 per dollar against the US dollar, which is a lowest level since April 24.

Rupee came under pressure in the latter half of the session as uncertainty related to trade talks between US and China rose. Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that China “broke the deal” it had reached in trade talks with the US. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would increase to 25% from 10%, said Motilal Oswal.

Expectations were recently riding high that a deal could be reached, but a deep rift over the language of the proposed agreement opened up last weekend.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.4 and 70.20, it added.
First Published on May 9, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Rupee

