    Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.62 against the American dollar and moved in a narrow range. It touched an early high of 76.53 and a low of 76.63 in initial deals.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
    Representative image

    The rupee witnessed a range-bound trading in early trade on Friday as the strength of the dollar in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices offset the support of positive domestic equities.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.62 against the American dollar and moved in a narrow range. It touched an early high of 76.53 and a low of 76.63 in initial deals.

    On Thursday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to settle at 76.61 against the US currency.

    Traders said gains in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows helped the rupee restrict losses.

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.01 per cent to USD 107.60 per barrel.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 103.48 as the indication of an aggressive tightening by the US Fed and geopolitical uncertainties pushed investors to the safety of the greenback.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 317.03 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 57,838.09, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 75.20 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 17,320.25.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 743.22 crore, according to stock exchange data.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 10:32 am
