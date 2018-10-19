App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 73.33 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 73.60 per dollar on Friday versus Wednesday's close 73.60.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 27 paise at 73.33 per dollar on Friday after a flat opening versus Wednesday's close of 73.60.

Rupee rose against the US dollar for the second successive session and one of the major trigger that led to the appreciation has been fall in global crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Crude was weighed down after EIA reports that crude oil stockpiles had risen by 6.5 million barrels last week, to stand at 416.4 million barrels, reported Motilal Oswal.

Both the International Energy Agency and OPEC last week lowered their oil demand growth forecasts for this year and next, in part due to a gloomier macroeconomic outlook. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.50 and 74.05, it added.

 
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.