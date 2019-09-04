App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 72.11 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Representative image

The Indian rupee has extended the morning gains and trading higher by 28 paise at 72.11 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 72.39.

It opened higher by 21 paise at 72.18 per dollar.

Also Read - Rupee hits fresh 2019 low; likely to trade around 71-73.25 per dollar in coming weeks

The rupee on September 3 dropped sharply by 97 paise to more than nine-month low of 72.39 against the US dollar as heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market, weak macro environment and a stronger greenback kept investors edgy, said PTI.

The Indian currency came under pressure after official data released on Friday showed that India's GDP growth fell to an over six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter, it added.

The domestic currency settled down by 97 paise at 72.39 per dollar, logging its worst single-day fall since August 5 and the lowest closing level since November 13, 2018.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.58 in the previous session. Open interest increased 14.28% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Rupee

