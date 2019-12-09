Rupee trades higher at 71.12 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased morning losses and trading higher at 71.12 per dollar, with domestic equity market trading with marginal gains.

It opened lower by 9 paise at 71.29 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.20.

On December 6, the Indian rupee added 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.37 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.99% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

The Sensex was up 54.43 points or 0.13% at 40499.58, and the Nifty was up 15.90 points or 0.13% at 11937.40.

Gold prices crept higher on Monday after Washington reiterated its stance on a deadline for a new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, supporting demand for safe havens.

Oil prices fell on Monday after data showing China’s overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market already concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-US trade war.