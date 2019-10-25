Rupee trades higher at 70.96 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee erased morning losses and trading higher by 6 paise at 70.96 per dollar.
It opened at 71.04 per dollar against previous close 71.02.
At 1231 hrs, the Sensex is trading 34.37 points lower at 38,986.02, while Nifty down 11.70 points at 11,570.90.
On October 24 , the rupee snapped its five-day winning streak to finish 11 paise lower at 71.02 against the US dollar, weighed by unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equity markets.
Oil prices stepped back on Friday after three straight days of gains, hurt by renewed concerns about fuel demand in light of gloomy economic growth forecasts.
The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.03 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.13% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
