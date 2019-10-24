Rupee trades higher at 70.88 per dollar

Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains and trading marginally higher at 70.88 per dollar.

Rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close 70.91.

The Sensex is up 82.04 points at 39140.87, while Nifty is up 16.20 points at 11620.30.

On October 23, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar amid lack of triggers and geopolitical uncertainties.