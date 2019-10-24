Rupee trades higher at 70.88 per dollar

On October 23, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar amid lack of triggers and geopolitical uncertainties.
Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains and trading marginally higher at 70.88 per dollar.
Rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close 70.91.
The Sensex is up 82.04 points at 39140.87, while Nifty is up 16.20 points at 11620.30.
On October 23, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar amid lack of triggers and geopolitical uncertainties.
Easing crude oil prices propped up the local unit, though fresh capital outflows capped the gains.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:02 am