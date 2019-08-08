Rupee trades higher at 70.84 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 70.84 per dollar against previous close 70.89.

The rupee dropped 8 paise to finish at 70.89 against the US dollar on August 7 after the RBI cut the key interest rate and lowered the growth estimate for the current fiscal. This is the fifth straight session of loss for the domestic currency, during which it has lost a hefty 210 paise, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 71.01 in the previous session. Open interest increased 4.69 percent in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.