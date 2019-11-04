Rupee trades higher at 70.69 per dollar

The Indian rupee has erased some of its morning gains buy trading higher by 12 paise at 70.69 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It has opened higher by 26 paise at 70.55 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.81.

The Sensex is up 189.15 points or 0.47% at 40354.18, and the Nifty up 68.20 points or 0.57% at 11958.80.

On Friday, the rupee gained 11 paise to finish at 70.81 against the US dollar on the back of selling by banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Oil prices eased on Monday as traders remained cautious ahead of fresh European and US economic data, despite hopes for some resolution to the US-China trade row that has hurt global economic growth and crimped energy demand.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 8.60% in the previous session,said ICICIdirect.