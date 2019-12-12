Rupee trades higher at 70.67 per dollar

The Indian rupee holding on its morning gains and trading higher by 17 paise at 70.67 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.84.

The Sensex was up 134.04 points or 0.33% at 40546.61, and the Nifty was up 42.50 points or 0.36% at 11952.70.

The rupee added 7 paise to end at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on December 11 on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in US crude inventories.