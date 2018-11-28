App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 70.60 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 16 paise at 70.60 per dollar versus previous close 70.76.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range of 70.70 and 71.20 and volatility for major crosses was also confined to narrow range ahead of the important G20 meeting scheduled during this weekend. Market participants are cautious ahead of the important meeting between the US and Chinese President, said Motilal Oswal.

Yesterday, volatility was seen in rupee after reports showed that there could be United States and China can work toward resolving their trade-related differences at the upcoming G20 Summit.

On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released and we expect that the USDINR pair could continue to consolidate in a narrow range. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, it added.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.