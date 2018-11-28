Rupee trades higher at 70.60 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 16 paise at 70.60 per dollar versus previous close 70.76.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range of 70.70 and 71.20 and volatility for major crosses was also confined to narrow range ahead of the important G20 meeting scheduled during this weekend. Market participants are cautious ahead of the important meeting between the US and Chinese President, said Motilal Oswal.

Yesterday, volatility was seen in rupee after reports showed that there could be United States and China can work toward resolving their trade-related differences at the upcoming G20 Summit.

On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released and we expect that the USDINR pair could continue to consolidate in a narrow range. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.50, it added.