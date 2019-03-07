App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 70.03 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.10 and 70.50, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 25 paise at 70.03 per dollar versus previous close 70.28.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained for the second successive session despite volatility in the dollar against its major crosses and rally in global crude oil prices, said Motilal Oswal.

Appreciation in the rupee has been driven primarily by FII inflows that have led the rally for rupee. In the next couple of sessions volatility for currencies could remain high ahead of the important ECB policy statement that will be released today.

Apart from ECB policy statement, from the US, market participants will be keeping an eye on the non-farm payrolls number to gauge a view for the dollar. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.10 and 70.50, it added.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

WATCH | Challenging to Win Three in a Row Against India: Lyon

'Bhumiputra' Salman Khan to Promote Tourism and Heritage in MP, Announ ...

Google Announces First Price Auction Method For 'Ad Manager'

In Pics | India and Australia Prepare for Ranchi ODI

No Decision Yet on Inducting Ambreesh’s Wife Into BJP, Says BSY Amid ...

Cabinet Approves Renewable Status for Large Hydro Power Projects

Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Su ...

Pakistan Detains 121 Members of Banned Outfits as Crackdown on Terror ...

Documents Stolen From Defence Ministry, What a Farce: Mamata Demands P ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

After Pulwama attack, call for uniform compensation across states for ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.