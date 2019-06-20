Rupee trades higher at 69.54 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 14 paise at 69.54 per dollar versus previous close 69.68.

On June 19 the local currency ended flat at 69.68 against the US dollar ahead of the US Fed's interest rate decision.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important FOMC policy statement that was released yesterday. In line with expectation the Federal Reserve maintained a status quo approach but signaled a possible rate cut in the near future, said Motilal Oswal.

The bulk of Fed policymakers slashed their rate outlook for the rest of the year by roughly half a percentage point, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said others agree the case for lower rates is building.