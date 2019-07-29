Rupee trades higher at 68.86 per dollar

On July 26 the rupee ended 15 paise higher at 68.89 against the US dollar, snapping its four days of losses following a recovery in the domestic equity market.
The Indian rupee has turned positive and trading at day's high level. It is trading marginally higher at 68.86 per dollar against Friday's close 68.90.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:07 pm