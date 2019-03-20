App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades higher at 68.85 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 12 paise at 68.85 per dollar on versus Tuesday's close 68.97.

On Tuesday the rupee ended 44 paise lower at 68.97 on the back of rising crude prices, demand for the greenback from importers and remain caution ahead of the outcome of the FOMC meeting.

Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "The rupee has depreciated yesterday on account of importers demand at lower levels. However, broad sentiments remains positive due to FIIs inflows in the debt and equity market."

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 8.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Rupee

