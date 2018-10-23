Rupee trades flat at 73.55 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.55 per dollar on Tuesday. It opened lower by 14 paise against previous close 73.56.

On Monday, it closed lower by 24 paise versus Friday's close of 73.32 per dollar.

It came under pressure on sell off in domestic equities and on the back of rising crude oil prices.

Rupee after appreciating against the US dollar in the past few sessions came under pressure following importer dollar demand at lower levels and as FIIs continues to remove funds from Indian equities and debt segment. Outflows from the equity and debt segment for this month now stands at USD 4.5 billion, reported Motilal Oswal.

Last month, FIIs withdrew almost USD 3billion taking the total outflow figure to USD 7.5billion in the last couple of months.

On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released but volatility for the rupee could be determined by any comments from the US President on the trade war front. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.20 and 73.80, it added.