Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Mecklai Financial

Rupee trades flat at 73.45 per dollar

oday, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.30 and 73.90-74.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee is trading flat at 73.45 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 73.46.

Rupee gained for the third successive week following drop in global crude oil prices and as the RBI continued to intervene to curb the volatility of the currency. Latest data released by the RBI showed FX reserves fell by another USD 1 billion to USD 394.46 billion compared from USD 395.50 billion last week, reported Motilal Oswal.

This week, on the domestic front no major economic data is expected to be released but volatility could increase following any comments from US President Donald Trump on trade war front or ahead of the important Bank of England policy statement. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.30 and 73.90-74.05, it added.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:20 pm

