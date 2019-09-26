App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 71 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee has erased all its intraday gains and trading flat at 71 per dollar.

It has touched a high of 70.85 per dollar after opened flat at 71.02 per dollar versus previous close 71.03.

The Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased, said PTI.

Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities, political unrest in the US and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.32 in the previous session. Open interest increased 18.54% in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Rupee

