Rupee trades flat at 71.71 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.71 per dollar on December 2, with volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower at 71.78 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.74.

The Indian rupee on November 29 settled 12 paise lower at 71.74 against the US dollar, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and growth concerns ahead of the release of GDP data.

The Sensex was up 54.97 points or 0.13% at 40848.78, and the Nifty was up 6.50 points or 0.05% at 12062.50.

The British pound began the week on the back foot as polls showed a tightening U.K. election race, while an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing supported risk appetite.