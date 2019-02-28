App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 71.20 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.70, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee is trading flat at 71.20 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 71.22.

Yesterday, rupee came under pressure for the second successive sessions after tensions flared between Indian and Pakistan border. Uncertainty following the uncertainty could continue to keep market participants on the edge, sais Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, investors will be keeping an eye on Q3 GDP number; expectation is that the growth number could disappoint and that could continue to keep the currency under pressure. Sustained surge in global crude oil prices could also weigh on the rupee in the near term. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.05 and 71.70, said Motilal Oswal.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:05 pm

