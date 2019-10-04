App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 70.89 per dollar

ICICIdirect expects the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 70.89 per dollar on Friday against previous close 70.88.

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's lows and settled higher by 20 paise at 70.88 to the US dollar on Thursday, helped by weakening of the greenback overseas and easing crude oil prices, said PTI.

However, sustained foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities put pressure on the forex market, somewhat capping the rupee gains, it added.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.07 in the previous session. Open interest rose by 1.85% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:40 pm

