App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 70.75 per dollar

The rupee on August 5 crashed by 113 paise - the biggest single-day drop in the past six years - to close at a five-month low of 70.73.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 70.75 per dollar versus previous close 70.73.

It opened lower by 7 paise at 70.80 per dollar.

The rupee on August 5 crashed by 113 paise - the biggest single-day drop in the past six years - to close at a five-month low of 70.73 due to heavy capital outflows by investors anxious over the US-China trade tension, a sharp devaluation in yuan and uncertainty over Kashmir issue. This was the third straight session of fall for the rupee, during which it lost a massive 194 paise.

Close

Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head, Emkay Global Financial Services said, "The global trade turmoil between US-China and political imbalance in Kashmir led USD/INR spot open at 11-week high. Over the day, USD/INR violated the major resistance of 70.20 from its 200 SMA."

related news

"If the pair closes above 70.20 then the view will continue to be bullish and we can see 71.30 before the month end. While, on the downside 69.85 will continue to act as a strong support. Meanwhile, this week is the RBI policy. Widely, RBI is expected to cut rates further by 25bps and continue to hold the accommodative stance which will weigh on rupee," he added.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.85 in the previous session. Open interest increased 35.88% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.