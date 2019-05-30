App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 69.80 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.60 and 70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 69.80 per dollar versus previous close 69.83.

The local currency fell for the second straight day on May 29 as it lost 14 paise to end the session at 69.83 against the US dollar.

Rupee was weighed down in yesterday’s session following broad strength in the dollar against its major crosses. Volatility for the currency could remain low ahead of important economic numbers that will be released tomorrow, said Motilal Oswal.

GDP and fiscal number that will be released on the domestic front could set the tone for RBI meeting that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the central bank could cut rates and a dovish stance could keep the rupee weighed down. Broadly, trade war concern is keeping most market participants on the edge.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.60 and 70.20, it added.
First Published on May 30, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Rupee

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

