Rupee trades flat at 69.79 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 70.05-70.20, says Motilal Oswal.
The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.79 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.80.
On June 14 the domestic currency slipped 30 paise to end at 69.80 against US dollar on strengthening greenback and increasing crude oil prices kept the investors cautious.Also read - Rupee may remain under pressure amid widening trade deficit, attack on crude tankers
Rupee continued to consolidate in narrow range for the whole week but today in the Asian session came under pressure following broad based strength in the dollar. This week, on the domestic front, no major economic numbers are expected to release and that could keep the volatility low for the currency. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 70.05-70.20, said Motilal Oswal.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:31 am