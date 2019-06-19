Rupee trades flat at 69.69 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.69 per dollar against previous close 69.70.

On June 18 the local currency rose 21 paise to end at 69.70 against the US currency on the lower crude oil prices and a weak dollar helped the Indian currency to snap the 3 days losing streak.

Rupee rose in the intraday session but broadly consolidated in a range as most market participants remained cautious ahead of the important FOMC policy statement that will be released later today. Expectation is that the Fed could take pause on rates but will provide cues for its stance for coming meetings. Fed governor commentary is expected to remain dovish and that could keep the greenback under pressure, said Motilal Oswal.