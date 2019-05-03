App
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 69.33 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 70.05-70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

The Indian rupee erases all its gains and trading flat at 69.33 per dollar versus previous close 69.35.

Rupee in the first half of the session consolidated in a range but in the latter half rose against the US dollar as global crude oil prices continued to remain under pressure, said Motilal Oswal.

Crude was weighed down on surging US output and an expected supply increase by OPEC. US crude oil production reached a record 12.3 mbpd last week, rising by around 2 mbpd over the past year.

Rising US oil production has helped offset some of the disruptions from US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.40 and 70.05-70.20, it added.
First Published on May 3, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Rupee

