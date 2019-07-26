Rupee trades flat at 69.04 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 69.04 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 69.04.

On July 25 the Indian rupee ended 6 paise lower to close at 69.04 against the US dollar on the back of sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices. The weakness in the domestic equity markets and a strengthening greenback puts further weigh on the local currency.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. Open interest declined 14.47% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.