Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 68.92 per dollar

On July 22, the domestic currency slipped 12 paise to close at 68.91 against the US currency on the back of heavy losses in the domestic equity market and a spike in crude oil prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has recovered from the low and trading flat at 68.92 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 68.91.

On July 22, the domestic currency slipped 12 paise to close at 68.91 against the US currency on the back of heavy losses in the domestic equity market and a spike in crude oil prices.

 
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Rupee

