Rupee trades flat at 68.86 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading flat at 68.86 per dollar against previous close 68.86.

On July 30 the Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower at 68.86 against the US dollar on the back of rising crude oil prices and heavy selling in domestic equities.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.05 in the previous session. Open interest increased 23.46% in the previous session, reported ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.