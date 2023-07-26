Rupee trades flat ahead of key central bank meetings

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat against US dollar, with traders now focusing on key central bank meetings later this week for further direction

US Fed rate decision on Wednesday where it is expected to hike Rates by 25bps. Market implied probability of a hike in September stands at 15%. ECB on Thursday is expected to hike deposit rate by 25bps as.

BoJ is likely to maintain status quo on Friday. However comments/indications on when it would change its ultra loose monetary policy will be focus, analysts said.

Earlier, the rupee has hit near six month high amid continued foreign inflows in to the local equity markets.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. China Renminbi was down 0.3 percent, South Korean won lost 0.27 percent, Indonesian rupiah fell 0.23 percent, Philippines peso lost 0.18 percent, Japanese yen 0.11 percent. Meanwhile, Thai Baht rose 0.15 percent, Taiwan dollar gained 0.07 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.03 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.36, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 101.35.