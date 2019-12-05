Rupee trades flat after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading flat at 71.54 per dollar after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent and continue with its accommodative stance.

It opened marginally higher at 71.48 per dollar versus previous close 71.53.

On December 4, the rupee ended 13 paise higher at 71.53 against US dollar on renewed hopes about US-China trade deal.

"Unexpectedly RBI held interest rates unchanged at 5.15 percent and maintained the policy stance to accommodative. This means we cannot completely rule out rate cut expectations going ahead," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency Emkay Global Financial Services.

"It has downgraded the FY20 growth targets. Market was expecting a cut of 25bps. This had a negative impact on rupee, and USD/INR rallied after the policy decision. We expect prices to rally towards 71.85 and then 72 amid global trade unrest," he added.

The Sensex was up 79.87 points or 0.20% at 40930.16, and the Nifty was up 15.10 points or 0.13% at 12058.30.

The dollar and export-oriented currencies found support on Thursday as upbeat trade comments from U.S. President Donald Trump cheered the market, while New Zealand's softer-than-expected banking reforms pushed the kiwi to a four-month high.

"The rupee is weaker today that it was three months ago. A weaker rupee is akin to lower interest rates. Since the rupee is expected to be weaker from here a cut may not be the best thing to do at this juncture since effective lower rate sis already established with a weaker rupee," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

Oil prices edged lower in muted trading on Thursday ahead of the start of OPEC meetings later in the day, steadying after the previous session's steep gains on a sharp drop in US crude inventories and expectations of more output cuts.

The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 71.67 in the previous session. Open interest increased 8.63% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.