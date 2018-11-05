App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades below 73/USD; down 64 paise

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.60, says Motilal Oswal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee continue its downtrend as it slipped below 73 mark on Monday on foreign fund outflows. It is trading lower by 64 paise at 73.08 per dollar versus Friday's close 72.44.

On Friday, rupee surged following broad weakness in the dollar and sharp fall in global crude oil prices. Crude fell to the lowest level since April, due to growing concerns that global demand is weakening at a time when output from the world’s major oil producers is surging. Oil has also been under pressure on growing concern over a possible slowdown in global growth as the US-China trade dispute remains unresolved, and is starting to hit emerging market economies in particular, said Motilal Oswal.

Also ReadRupee may touch 76/$ in next 3 months: UBS

The US Energy Department said overall US crude output hit a record 11.35 million barrels per day in August, and it is expected to keep growing. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.60, it added.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Rupee

