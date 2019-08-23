Rupee trades at lowest level since December 2018

The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 71.91 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.81.

According to PTI, the Indian rupee on August 22 plunged to an over eight-month low of 71.81, dropping 26 paise against the US dollar as tumbling equities and incessant foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. Also, the sudden drop in Chinese yuan led to increased volatility in emerging market currencies, including the rupee, forex dealers said.

