Rupee trades 32 paise higher at 73.25 per dollar

After a strong opening the Indian rupee is trading higher by 32 paise at 73.25 per dollar versus previous close 73.57.

On Tuesday the rupee ended the volatile day on flat note amid easing crude oil prices and rising dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Yesterday, rupee fell in the first half of the session but rose in the latter half on back of drop in global crude oil prices. Overnight crude fell by over 4% and fell to the lowest level in two months as sell-off in global equity markets raised worries about demand growth and after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more crude quickly if needed, reported Motilal Oswal.

Saudi energy minister said that the oil market was in a “good place” and he hoped oil producers would sign a deal in December to extend cooperation to monitor and stabilize the market. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.50, it added.