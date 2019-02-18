Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades 20 paise lower at 71.42 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.20 and 71.70, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Indian rupee is trading lower by 20 paise at 71.42 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.22.

The rupee came under pressure in the latter half of the week after the dollar strengthened against its major crosses. The greenback rose after US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China “are going extremely well,” and the United States is closer than ever to having a “real” trade deal with Beijing that levels the playing field for U. companies, said Motilal Oswal.

This week though trade talks between both the nations are expected to resume as the time is running short to ease the bruising trade war. Apart from trade talks, market participants will be also keeping an eye on the Fed minutes to gauge a view for the greenback. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.20 and 71.70, it added.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Rupee

