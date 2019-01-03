App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee to be in 70-72 range against dollar in 2019: ICICI Bank

“From the bond yield perspective, I think pretty much 7.25-7.45 kind of a range should hold true for the next one month or so,' said ICICI Bank's B Prasanna.

The Indian rupee is expected to be in the range of 70-72 against a US dollar for the entire year, said B Prasanna, head of global markets group at ICICI Bank.

The rupee fell sharply on January 2, posting its biggest single session fall against dollar since December 3. The currency ended at 70.17 against the greenback.

“For the rupee, I would say that the medium-term bullishness still remains because of the fact that oil has fallen dramatically from the $80 per barrel to the $50 per barrel range notwithstanding yesterday’s rise of 3-4 percent. So that is definitely giving a slight boost to the currency but at the same time, I think RBI will not let it appreciate too much and also the emerging market (EM) scare, which is happening. So I guess the range would be 70-72 for the entire of the next year,” said Prasanna.

“I think yields will not go up too much because of the buying that happens from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but they will wait and watch to see what kind of space the government makes from the fiscal side if they do announce farm loan kind of a package,” he added.

“From the bond yield perspective, I think pretty much 7.25-7.45 kind of a range should hold true for the next one month or so, till the time the budget is announced,” said Prasanna.

First Published on Jan 3, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Rupee

