English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Rupee surges 7 paise to 77.49 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.51 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 77.49, registering a rise of 7 paise from the last close.

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 77.49 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as crude oil prices retreated from the elevated levels.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.51 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 77.49, registering a rise of 7 paise from the last close.

    On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 77.56 against the US dollar.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.71 per cent to USD 111.24 per barrel.

    The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 103.02.

    Close

    According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Friday supported by an overall fall in the greenback and easing bond yields.

    "Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker and could cap strength. However, crude prices have eased and could aid sentiments,” Iyer said.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,025.44 points or 1.94 per cent higher at 53,817.67, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 315.55 points or 2 per cent to 16,124.95.

    Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,899.92 crore, as per stock exchange data.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee
    first published: May 20, 2022 10:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.