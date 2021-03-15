English
Rupee surges 33 paise to close at 72.46 against US dollar

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST

The rupee extended its early gains to close the day 33 paise higher at 72.46 (provisional) against the US dollar amid a lack lustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.71 against the greenback, and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.40 and a low of 72.75.

It finally ended at 72.46 against the American currency, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.79 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, climbed 0.12 percent to 91.78.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.01 percent to $69.21 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78 percent lower at 50,395.08, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 101.45 points or 0.67 percent to 14,929.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 942.60 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 15, 2021 04:17 pm

