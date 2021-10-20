MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee surges 26 paise against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 75.10 against the US dollar and further strengthened to 75.09, showing a sharp gain of 26 paise against the previous close.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 75.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, supported by lower crude prices and a weak American currency in the overseas markets.

However, subdued domestic equity market and foreign fund outflows capped gains of the local unit, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 75.10 against the US dollar and further strengthened to 75.09, showing a sharp gain of 26 paise against the previous close.

It was oscillating in a close range of 75.13 and 75.09 in early deals.

The rupee had settled at 75.35 against the US currency in the previous session.

Close

The domestic currency market was closed on Tuesday for the Id-E-Milad’ holiday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.06 per cent to 93.67.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.48 per cent to USD 84.67 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 34.52 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 61,681.53, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 8.90 points or 0.05 per cent to 18,409.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 505.79 crore, according to exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Oct 20, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.