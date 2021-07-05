MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee snaps 4-day losing streak, closes 43 paise higher at 74.31/USD

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.51 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.00 and a low of 74.55.

PTI
July 05, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST

The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to settle 43 paise higher at 74.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a firm trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.51 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.00 and a low of 74.55.

It finally ended at 74.31 against the American currency, registering a rise of 43 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.74.

"India’s rupee is the biggest gainer today, leading emerging Asian currencies higher, as risk appetite got a boost after a US jobs report disappointed dollar bulls. Domestic currency bounced back from four days of depreciation amid a broader risk-on sentiment and as COVID cases slows,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Moreover, the expectation of foreign fund inflows this month also supported the rupee as there are 11 IPOs lined up, he said.

Close

Related stories

"Near-term focus will remain on the movement of the dollar index, crude oil prices, and risk sentiments. From the level front, spot USDINR is having support at 73.60 and resistance at 75.10,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.08 per cent to 92.15.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 395.33 points or 0.75 percent higher at 52,880.00, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 112.15 points or 0.71 percent to 15,834.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 percent to USD 76.45 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Jul 5, 2021 04:24 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.