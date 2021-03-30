English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee slumps 87 paise to close at 73.38 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.85 against the greenback and traded in the range of 72.77-73.47 during the day.

PTI
March 30, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee slumped by 87 paise to close at 73.38 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.85 against the greenback and traded in the range of 72.77-73.47 during the day.

The rupee finally ended at 73.38 against the American currency, registering a fall of 87 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the American currency.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Holi. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.20 percent to 93.12.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.20 percent to 93.12.

"Indian Rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices. Dollar gained strength amid surge in US treasury yields. Yields jumped on expectation that rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and government stimulus efforts will accelerate economic growth and inflation,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Additionally, the rupee slipped on concern over rising COVID-19 cases in India.

However, a sharp fall was prevented on rise in risk appetite in the domestic market.

Rupee may trade in the range of 72.70 to 73.60 in next couple of sessions, Mukadam noted.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.69 percent down at $64.53 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 1,128.08 points or 2.30 percent higher at 50,136.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 337.80 points or 2.33 percent to 14,845.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 50.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 30, 2021 05:03 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.